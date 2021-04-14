Master Sgt. Erin Poe of the 130th Equal Opportunity Office explains how and the importance of completing the Defense Organizational Climate Survey to members of the 130th Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790704
|VIRIN:
|210414-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108283257
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th AW Update:Defense Organizational Climate Survey ( DEOCS ), by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
