    Preaching Through Pandemic

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A video about how the Chaplains of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island continued to adapt and overcome the challenges of Covid-19 in order to continue to provide religious services to the personnel aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 15:12
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    Religious
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Marines
    Covid

