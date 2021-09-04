Preaching Through Pandemic

A video about how the Chaplains of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island continued to adapt and overcome the challenges of Covid-19 in order to continue to provide religious services to the personnel aboard the depot. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 15:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790693
|VIRIN:
|210409-M-BK403-972
|PIN:
|15
|Filename:
|DOD_108283217
|Length:
|00:03:22
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
