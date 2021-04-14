Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Secretary General bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Turkey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    The NATO Secretary General,Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790666
    VIRIN: 210414-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108282858
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO Secretary General
    Afghanistan
    Stoltenberg
    Çavuşoğlu

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT