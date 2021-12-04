The Exchange's Health and Wellness Services are ready to meet your needs. Our services follow all CDC and Installation health guidelines to help keep your experience safe and satisfying. Our Dental and Vision Centers provide the care and professionalism you expect. Enjoy affordable Military Star financing. See promotions at MyECP.com. The Exchange's Health and Wellness Services, here to serve our Military Community and their families.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790654
|VIRIN:
|041421-D-DO482-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108282697
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Generic Wellness Awareness 2021 - Optical, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
