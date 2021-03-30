Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, learn to rappel aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2021. Recruits face the rappel tower to overcome a fear of heights and to learn to trust their own abilities and gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 10:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790649
|VIRIN:
|213003-M-IM996-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108282580
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Mike And Oscar Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
