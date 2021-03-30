Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mike And Oscar Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Randall Whiteman 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and Oscar Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, learn to rappel aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., March 30, 2021. Recruits face the rappel tower to overcome a fear of heights and to learn to trust their own abilities and gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Randall D. Whiteman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 10:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790649
    VIRIN: 213003-M-IM996-1001
    Filename: DOD_108282580
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike And Oscar Company Rappel Tower, by LCpl Randall Whiteman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruit Training

