    Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the NATO Resolute Support Mission Framework Nations

    BELGIUM

    04.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the NATO Resolute Support Mission Framework Nations, at NATO Headquarters on 14 April 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790641
    VIRIN: 210414-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108282353
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: BE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO Secretary General
    Afghanistan
    Stoltenberg
    Support Mission Framework Nations

