Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the NATO Resolute Support Mission Framework Nations
BELGIUM
04.14.2021
Courtesy Video
Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the NATO Resolute Support Mission Framework Nations, at NATO Headquarters on 14 April 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790641
|VIRIN:
|210414-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108282353
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the NATO Resolute Support Mission Framework Nations
LEAVE A COMMENT