Base Tour Impression

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Jermaine Diggs, an enlistee for the South Carolina Air National Guard, talks about how his Base Tour of the 169th Fighter Wing helped impact his decision to enlist at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 14, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 09:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790640
    VIRIN: 210414-Z-IV744-0001
    Filename: DOD_108282352
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169FW

