Jermaine Diggs, an enlistee for the South Carolina Air National Guard, talks about how his Base Tour of the 169th Fighter Wing helped impact his decision to enlist at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, April 14, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Senior Airman Mackenzie Bacalzo)
Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 09:28
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|790640
VIRIN:
|210414-Z-IV744-0001
Filename:
|DOD_108282352
Length:
|00:01:19
Location:
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Base Tour Impression, by SrA Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
