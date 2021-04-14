As part of an overseas trip, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, from April 13-14, 2021, where he met with U.S. troops and senior commanders to highlight his vision for security interests in the region.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790636
|VIRIN:
|210414-D-CQ961-049
|Filename:
|DOD_108282289
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense visits AFRICOM to share vision, recognize personnel, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT