    Secretary of Defense visits AFRICOM to share vision, recognize personnel

    GERMANY

    04.14.2021

    Video by Patrick Loch 

    U.S. Africa Command

    As part of an overseas trip, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited U.S. Africa Command headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, from April 13-14, 2021, where he met with U.S. troops and senior commanders to highlight his vision for security interests in the region.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790636
    VIRIN: 210414-D-CQ961-049
    Filename: DOD_108282289
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense visits AFRICOM to share vision, recognize personnel, by Patrick Loch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Secretary of Defense
    U.S. Africa Command

