Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, sits with Capt. Carly Costello, 78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs officer, to discuss how his priorities fit into the installation’s missions at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 6, 2021. During the interview, Bunch spoke about diversity and inclusion and workforce culture.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 10:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790632
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-BS509-409
|Filename:
|DOD_108282226
|Length:
|00:04:08
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Gen. Bunch visits Robins, by Paul Wenzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT