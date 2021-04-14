Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask the Doc: Why should I get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

    JAPAN

    04.14.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Capt. Louis K. Chen, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade surgeon, revisits the COVID-19 vaccination in an effort to overcome the pandemic and discusses where to find more information on vaccination scheduling in this episode of Ask the Doc.

    38th ADA
    Stop the spread
    In this together
    COVID-19 Vaccine
    Ask the Doc

