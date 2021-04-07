Corps Connection Episode 7 April 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers VLOG, we learn about how USACE is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to study the use of an Acoustic Deterrent System to keep Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes.



The LA District gives us an update on the Alternate Care Facility Construction Mission.



The Keystone Dam in Oklahoma is undergoing a $2.8 million maintenance project to repair damages it received during the 2019 flood.



And, as the temperatures warm up around the nation, we remind you that wearing a life jacket on the water is a vital lifesaving piece of gear.



We also have a sit-down discussion with Col. Antoinette Gant, the South Pacific Border District Commander, and a 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Award winner about what drives her to continue to work towards excellence.



Finally, President Joe Biden signed and executive order to make it mandatory to wear masks while visiting federal facilities, our Park Rangers give us a little more detail about when you have to wear a mask, and when you can take it off.