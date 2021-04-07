Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Corps Connection Episode 7 April 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month’s U.S. Army Corps of Engineers VLOG, we learn about how USACE is working with the U.S. Geological Survey to study the use of an Acoustic Deterrent System to keep Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes.

    The LA District gives us an update on the Alternate Care Facility Construction Mission.

    The Keystone Dam in Oklahoma is undergoing a $2.8 million maintenance project to repair damages it received during the 2019 flood.

    And, as the temperatures warm up around the nation, we remind you that wearing a life jacket on the water is a vital lifesaving piece of gear.

    We also have a sit-down discussion with Col. Antoinette Gant, the South Pacific Border District Commander, and a 2021 Black Engineer of the Year Award winner about what drives her to continue to work towards excellence.

    Finally, President Joe Biden signed and executive order to make it mandatory to wear masks while visiting federal facilities, our Park Rangers give us a little more detail about when you have to wear a mask, and when you can take it off.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 06:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 790596
    VIRIN: 210413-A-OI229-410
    Filename: DOD_108281572
    Length: 00:21:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Connection Episode 7 April 2021, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Civil Works
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT