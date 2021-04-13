During the second day of AFW2’s Virtual Air Force Trials & Virtual Care week, Warrior and Caregiver participants continued to stay connected while they actively moved forward on their personal Road to Recovery.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790571
|VIRIN:
|210413-F-YF138-884
|PIN:
|210413
|Filename:
|DOD_108281242
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Virtual Air Force Trials & Virtual CARE Week Day 2 Recap, by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT