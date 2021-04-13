What's Your Role: Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, Vaccine Administrator

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, a Blanchard, Oklahoma, native and combat medic with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks on his role working at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, April 13, 2021. Vanderburg’s role at the CVC is to administer vaccines to the County of Dallas Community members. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)