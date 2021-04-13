U.S. Army Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, a Blanchard, Oklahoma, native and combat medic with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks on his role working at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, April 13, 2021. Vanderburg’s role at the CVC is to administer vaccines to the County of Dallas Community members. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 16:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|790550
|VIRIN:
|210413-A-JW296-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108280987
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|BLANCHARD, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, What's Your Role: Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, Vaccine Administrator, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT