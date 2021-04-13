Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Your Role: Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, Vaccine Administrator

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Spc. Michael Ybarra 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    U.S. Army Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, a Blanchard, Oklahoma, native and combat medic with the 299th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, speaks on his role working at the Fair Park Community Vaccination Center (CVC) in Dallas, April 13, 2021. Vanderburg’s role at the CVC is to administer vaccines to the County of Dallas Community members. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Michael Ybarra, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 16:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790550
    VIRIN: 210413-A-JW296-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108280987
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Hometown: BLANCHARD, OK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, What's Your Role: Pfc. Jakob Vanderburg, Vaccine Administrator, by SPC Michael Ybarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dallas
    Vaccine
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    Texas
    COVID-19

