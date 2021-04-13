Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Station Barbers Point Take Your Kid to Our Workday

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Pilots from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point review the basics of flight mechanics. The video showcased air station operations in and around the Coast Guard District 14 area of responsibilities. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point)

    TAGS

    Honolulu
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    C-130
    Aviation

