Pilots from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point review the basics of flight mechanics. The video showcased air station operations in and around the Coast Guard District 14 area of responsibilities. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 18:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790545
|VIRIN:
|210413-G-G2014-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108280934
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Station Barbers Point Take Your Kid to Our Workday, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
