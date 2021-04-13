Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives at Stuttgart Army Air Field in Stuttgart, Germany on April 13, 2021. Stuttgart is home to both U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790528
|VIRIN:
|210413-N-BL637-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108280557
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, SECDEF Arrives in Stuttgart, Germany, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT