    SECDEF Arrives in Stuttgart, Germany

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    04.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Castellano 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives at Stuttgart Army Air Field in Stuttgart, Germany on April 13, 2021. Stuttgart is home to both U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) Headquarters.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790528
    VIRIN: 210413-N-BL637-0001
    Filename: DOD_108280557
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Arrives in Stuttgart, Germany, by PO2 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    AFRICOM
    Europe
    USEUCOM
    SECDEF
    EUCOM
    Stuttgart
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III

