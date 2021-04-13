A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two people beset by weather near Mockhorn Island, Virginia, April 13, 2021. The aircrew transported the survivors to Norfolk International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)
This work, Coast Guard hoists 2 people stranded in the marsh near Mockhorn Island, VA, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
