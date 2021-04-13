Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard hoists 2 people stranded in the marsh near Mockhorn Island, VA

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists two people beset by weather near Mockhorn Island, Virginia, April 13, 2021. The aircrew transported the survivors to Norfolk International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard video/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790526
    VIRIN: 210413-G-G0105-1001
    Filename: DOD_108280537
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard hoists 2 people stranded in the marsh near Mockhorn Island, VA, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hoist footage
    dvidsdaily

