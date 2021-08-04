Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holocaust Remembrance Day

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jackson Manske 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Silvano Wueschner, Air University director of history, discusses Holocaust Remembrance Day and the importance of engaging with and learning from history.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790521
    VIRIN: 210408-F-TV052-1001
    Filename: DOD_108280416
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Day, by A1C Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    History
    Air Force
    Air University
    Holocaust Remembrance Day

