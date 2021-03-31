Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Month of the Military Child Parade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Members of the base community participate in a Month of the Military Child parade at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., March 31.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790520
    VIRIN: 210331-F-PR861-300
    Filename: DOD_108280412
    Length: 00:06:20
    Location: MA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Parade, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Children
    Parade
    Military Child
    Hanscom AFB
    MOMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT