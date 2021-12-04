Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jesse Carmona 

    Navy Band Southeast

    Navy Band Southeast performing music from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood in recognition of Month of the Military Child. Video features children's art work from Pre-K to grades 5.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 12:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790513
    VIRIN: 210412-N-HR578-775
    Filename: DOD_108280200
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child, by CPO Jesse Carmona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child

