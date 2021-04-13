Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Senate Committee Reviews Appropriations for Innovation and Research

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Barbara McQuiston, performing the duties of under secretary of defense for research and engineering, and Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the Defense Department's budget request for research and innovations, April 13, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 12:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790507
    Filename: DOD_108280035
    Length: 00:54:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senate Committee Reviews Appropriations for Innovation and Research, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT