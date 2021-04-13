Senate Committee Reviews Appropriations for Innovation and Research

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790507" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Barbara McQuiston, performing the duties of under secretary of defense for research and engineering, and Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, speak before the Senate Armed Services Committee during a review of the Defense Department's budget request for research and innovations, April 13, 2021.