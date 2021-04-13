Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NATO Secretary General at the Raisina Dialogue 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    04.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Today (13 April 2021), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed virtually the annual Raisina Dialogue organized by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.
    The Secretary General underscored that “India is a pivotal player in the Indo-Pacific region; and an important and active international actor.” “You are one of the largest troop contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions; currently, a member of the UN Security Council; and you will hold the G20 presidency in 2023; so India truly matters on the global scene,” he pointed out.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790506
    VIRIN: 210413-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108280004
    Length: 00:29:20
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    India
    NATO Secretary General
    Stoltenberg
    Raisina Dialogue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT