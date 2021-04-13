NATO Secretary General at the Raisina Dialogue 2021

Today (13 April 2021), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed virtually the annual Raisina Dialogue organized by India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.
The Secretary General underscored that “India is a pivotal player in the Indo-Pacific region; and an important and active international actor.” “You are one of the largest troop contributors to United Nations peacekeeping missions; currently, a member of the UN Security Council; and you will hold the G20 presidency in 2023; so India truly matters on the global scene,” he pointed out.
