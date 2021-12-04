Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews entangling the prop of vessel, April 12, 2021 off Miami. A good Samaritan rescued a man in the water in the vicinity of Fisherman's Channel after he was separated from his vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790496
|VIRIN:
|210412-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279915
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritan rescue 1, stop runaway vessel off Miami, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
