    Coast Guard, partner agencies, good Samaritan rescue 1, stop runaway vessel off Miami

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews entangling the prop of vessel, April 12, 2021 off Miami. A good Samaritan rescued a man in the water in the vicinity of Fisherman's Channel after he was separated from his vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790496
    VIRIN: 210412-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279915
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

