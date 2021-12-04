Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega 

    371st Sustainment Brigade

    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in both the civilian and military communities. We want to focus on fostering a culture to eliminate sexual assault, and that requires a personal commitment from all service members at every level. We all have a part in combating sexual assault.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 09:52
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 790492
    VIRIN: 210412-A-RV059-550
    Filename: DOD_108279874
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention, by SFC Thomas Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT