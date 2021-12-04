Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team sinks claws into Razor Talon

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Dover Air Force Base Airmen participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 12, 2021. These Air Mobility Command Airmen practiced skills outside of their normal career fields while participating in Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) team exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 09:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790491
    VIRIN: 210412-F-MO780-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279873
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team sinks claws into Razor Talon, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    ACC
    AMC
    Exercise
    436th Airlift Wing
    Razor Talon

