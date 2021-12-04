Dover Air Force Base Airmen participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 12, 2021. These Air Mobility Command Airmen practiced skills outside of their normal career fields while participating in Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) team exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 09:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790491
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-MO780-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279873
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dover AFB’s first Multi-Capable Airmen team sinks claws into Razor Talon, by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
