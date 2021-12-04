Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing remembered the Holocaust with a 24 walk/run followed by a ceremony to remind us to never forget this tragic event in history and to honor those victims who lost their lives.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 01:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790464
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-HJ760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279510
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, ADAB Remembers the Holocaust, by SrA Aaron Guerrisky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT