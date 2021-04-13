Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, movement control chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, received the Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award as part of the Fiscal Year 2020 Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program. He was chosen by a board of senior motor transport officers and staff noncommissioned officers from across the Marine Corps. In this video, GonzalezDawkins shares his outlook about the award and his role within III MEF. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)