    Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Gunnery Sgt. Edwin GonzalezDawkins, movement control chief for III Marine Expeditionary Force, received the Master Gunnery Sergeant Gerardo Acevedo Award as part of the Fiscal Year 2020 Marine Corps Motor Transport Awards Program. He was chosen by a board of senior motor transport officers and staff noncommissioned officers from across the Marine Corps. In this video, GonzalezDawkins shares his outlook about the award and his role within III MEF. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 03:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790456
    VIRIN: 210413-M-UA901-1001
    Filename: DOD_108279345
    Length: 00:09:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gunnery Sgt. GonzalezDawkins receives Master Gunnery Sergeant Acevedo Award as Marine Corps Motor Transport Chief of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020, by Cpl Nickolas Beamish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Motor Transport
    Award
    III MEF
    Fight Now

