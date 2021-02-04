This video was created to promote SAAPM (Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month) by telling the story of a victim advocate's first call. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 22:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790455
|VIRIN:
|210402-F-UO171-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108279343
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The First Call, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
