    The First Call

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.02.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    This video was created to promote SAAPM (Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month) by telling the story of a victim advocate's first call. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 22:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790455
    VIRIN: 210402-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_108279343
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The First Call, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

