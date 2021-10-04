The Motorized Fire & Movement Exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with various units conduct the Motorized Fire and Movement Exercise, a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 9 to April 10, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)