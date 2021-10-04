Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Motorized Fire & Movement Exercise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with various units conduct the Motorized Fire and Movement Exercise, a sub event of Integrated Training Exercise 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 9 to April 10, 2021. The purpose of ITX is to create a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces capable of operating as a Marine Air Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien and Lance Cpl. Colton Brownlee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 23:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790447
    VIRIN: 210409-M-KC297-1003
    Filename: DOD_108279295
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Motorized Fire & Movement Exercise, by LCpl Shane Beaubien and LCpl Colton Brownlee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

