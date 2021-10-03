Human Weapons System: 64th Aggressor Squadron Pilots retention

Pilots at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and medical professionals team up with physical therapist to help prevent injuries and maintain pilots after the stress flying puts on their bodies.
Nellis invests in pilots with Human Weapons Systems Program
