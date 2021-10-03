Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human Weapons System: 64th Aggressor Squadron Pilots retention

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Pilots at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada and medical professionals team up with physical therapist to help prevent injuries and maintain pilots after the stress flying puts on their bodies.

    This work, Human Weapons System: 64th Aggressor Squadron Pilots retention, by TSgt Alexandre Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis invests in pilots with Human Weapons Systems Program

    Human Weapons System
    64th AGGRS

