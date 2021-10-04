U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), taxis while preparing for takeoff for strike force 1 operations, during Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 10, 2021. The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 22:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790430
|VIRIN:
|210410-M-PO838-915
|Filename:
|DOD_108279176
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, WTI 2-21: Strike Force 1 Taxi & Takeoff, by LCpl Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
