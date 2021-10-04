Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-21: Strike Force 1 Taxi & Takeoff

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules aircraft, assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), taxis while preparing for takeoff for strike force 1 operations, during  Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-21, at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., April 10, 2021.  The WTI course is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assist in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Patrick Katz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 22:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790428
    VIRIN: 210410-M-PO838-542
    Filename: DOD_108279172
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

     KC-130J
    Marine Aviation
    Hercules
    MAWTS-1
    WTI
    WTI 2-21

