Col. Jason Harris, 412th Mission Support Group Commander, Edwards Air Force Base, California, reads "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak. In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Team Edwards members read children's books virtually for military children.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 18:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|790424
|VIRIN:
|210316-F-RD614-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108279157
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Month of the Military Child Storybook Reading: "Where the Wild Things Are", by Bryce Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
