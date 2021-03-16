Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child Storybook Reading: "Where the Wild Things Are"

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Video by Bryce Bennett 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Harris, 412th Mission Support Group Commander, Edwards Air Force Base, California, reads "Where the Wild Things Are" by Maurice Sendak. In honor of the Month of the Military Child, Team Edwards members read children's books virtually for military children.

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 18:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790424
    VIRIN: 210316-F-RD614-1003
    Filename: DOD_108279157
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child Storybook Reading: "Where the Wild Things Are", by Bryce Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Month of the Military Child
    412th Test Wing
    Edwards AFB MOMC

