    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meetings - 4/6/2021

    OMAHA, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2021

    Video by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    In lieu of in-person, spring public meetings, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Missouri River Water Management Division held virtual public meetings on April 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The runoff forecast remains below average for 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 17:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 790407
    VIRIN: 210406-A-RO090-349
    Filename: DOD_108279083
    Length: 01:13:24
    Location: OMAHA, NV, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Spring Public Meetings - 4/6/2021, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Runoff
    Public Involvement

