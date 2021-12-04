Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AF and AFPC leaders meet with AF Athletes

    TX, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Lieutenant General Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, along with Major General Christopher Craige, Commander of Air Force Personnel Center, met with Air Force Wounded Warrior Program and Air Force athletes competing at the 2021 Virtual Air Force Trials.

    Warrior Games
    adaptive sports
    Virtual Air Force Trials 2021

