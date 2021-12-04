Lieutenant General Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services, along with Major General Christopher Craige, Commander of Air Force Personnel Center, met with Air Force Wounded Warrior Program and Air Force athletes competing at the 2021 Virtual Air Force Trials.
|04.12.2021
|04.12.2021 13:36
|B-Roll
|790370
|210412-F-OR487-002
|210412
|DOD_108278574
|00:00:20
|TX, US
|0
|0
This work, AF and AFPC leaders meet with AF Athletes, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
