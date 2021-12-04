Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lieutenant General Brian Kelly Speaks to AF Athletes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Lieutenant General Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services and Headquarters Air Force, spoke to a live audience of Air Force wounded warrior athletes as they kicked off the first day of the Virtual Air Force Trials. He talked about the flexibility of staff of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program to adapt competitions to be held virtually during the global pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 13:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790361
    VIRIN: 210412-F-OR487-001
    PIN: 210412
    Filename: DOD_108278553
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lieutenant General Brian Kelly Speaks to AF Athletes, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HQ USAF
    AFW2
    Lt Gen Kelly
    Virtual Air Force Trials 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT