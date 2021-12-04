Lieutenant General Brian Kelly Speaks to AF Athletes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lieutenant General Brian Kelly, Deputy Chief of Staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services and Headquarters Air Force, spoke to a live audience of Air Force wounded warrior athletes as they kicked off the first day of the Virtual Air Force Trials. He talked about the flexibility of staff of the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program to adapt competitions to be held virtually during the global pandemic.