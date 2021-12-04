Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Lauren OConnor and Senior Airman Jacob Thompson

    341st Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Motorcycle safety video illustrating the risks motorcyclists face in Montana.

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 790358
    VIRIN: 210412-F-JB127-424
    Filename: DOD_108278540
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety, by Lauren OConnor and SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usaf

