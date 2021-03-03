video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chief of Staff of the Air Force General Charles Q. Brown Jr. described their own experiences of racial bias, the conversations that are occurring within the military, and their way forward in addressing inequality. Watch as El-Fatih Ajala shares his experiences as part of #SMC's series, “My Race, My Story.”

#AAPI #SemperSupra #SpaceStartsHere