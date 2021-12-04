Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Good Morning from Green Flag-West 2021

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Good Morning from Green Flag-West, 2021, Nellis AFB Nevada!

    #a10thunderboltii #127thwing #MichiganNationalGuard
    #airnationalguard #greenflag#hometownairforce #Attack

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 790344
    VIRIN: 210412-F-JK012-009
    Filename: DOD_108278361
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Nellis AFB
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Michigan National Guard
    Green Flag
    127th Wing

