Good Morning from Green Flag-West, 2021, Nellis AFB Nevada!
#a10thunderboltii #127thwing #MichiganNationalGuard
#airnationalguard #greenflag#hometownairforce #Attack
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 11:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|790344
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-JK012-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108278361
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Good Morning from Green Flag-West 2021, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT