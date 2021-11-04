Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    109th Airlift Wing Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHENECTADY, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2021

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. William Gizara 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Major General Raymond Shields Jr. Adjutant General New York National Guard receives 109th gideon from outgoing wing commander Colonel Michele Kilgore to pass it to incoming wing commander Colonel Christian Sander at a ceremony 11 April 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 11:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790339
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-TJ681-0093
    Filename: DOD_108278344
    Length: 00:25:25
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Airlift Wing Change of Command Ceremony, by SMSgt William Gizara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    national guard
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT