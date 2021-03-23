The 2021 Learning Professionals Consortium featured Idea Lab with Maj Courtney Scott, Course Director presenting Just Add Leaders: Building a Flight Commander Course (in 2-hours!).
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 10:16
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|790333
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-AE793-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108278287
|Length:
|02:20:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LPC-21 Idea Lab 2, by LarisaL Langley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
