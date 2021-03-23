Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LPC-21 Idea Lab 2

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Video by LarisaL Langley 

    Air Force Learning Professionals

    The 2021 Learning Professionals Consortium featured Idea Lab with Maj Courtney Scott, Course Director presenting Just Add Leaders: Building a Flight Commander Course (in 2-hours!).

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 10:16
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 02:20:56
    Location: US

    Learning Professionals Consortium
    Learning Professionals
    LPC-21

