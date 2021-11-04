Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit Nevatim Air Base in Southern Israel, April 12, 2021.

    NEVATIM, ISRAEL

    04.11.2021

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit Nevatim Air Base in Southern Israel, April 12, 2021.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2021 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790313
    VIRIN: 211204-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108278024
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NEVATIM, IL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit Nevatim Air Base in Southern Israel, April 12, 2021., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Israel
    U.S. Secretary of Defense
    Middle East
    Lloyd J. Austin III
    Benny Gantz

