U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit Nevatim Air Base in Southern Israel, April 12, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790313
|VIRIN:
|211204-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108278024
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NEVATIM, IL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visit Nevatim Air Base in Southern Israel, April 12, 2021., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
