Christina Scarborough, the 2022 DoDEA South Pacific Teacher of the Year, talks about the after-school taiko drumming club she runs and her connection with students, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, March 31, 2021. Scarborugh is a teacher at Amelia Earhart Intermediate School. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Logan Beeney)
Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
Date Posted:
|04.12.2021 00:26
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|790295
VIRIN:
|210331-M-PI012-502
Filename:
|DOD_108277728
Length:
|00:01:03
Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Teacher of the Year - with lower thirds, by LCpl Logan Beeney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
