U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division invite the Pueblo community to get vaccinated

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division encourage the local population to visit the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site (CVS) in Pueblo, Colorado, April 10, 2021. The Soldiers are deployed from Fort Carson, Colorado, to support the CVS. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)
|04.11.2021
|04.11.2021 19:21
|Video Productions
|790293
|210411-A-FQ655-0001
|DOD_108277657
|00:00:38
|PUEBLO, CO, US
|0
|0
