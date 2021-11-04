U.S. Army Soldiers from 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division invite the Pueblo community to get vaccinated

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/790293" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 4th Infantry Division encourage the local population to visit the Pueblo Community Vaccination Site (CVS) in Pueblo, Colorado, April 10, 2021. The Soldiers are deployed from Fort Carson, Colorado, to support the CVS. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jacob Moir)