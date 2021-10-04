Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG team-up with the Air Force Reserves at Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members help support 944th Medical Squadron by checking in over 100 Air Force members and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2021. The AZNG continues to support the Covid mission by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 13:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 790267
    VIRIN: 210410-A-UN281-711
    PIN: 30
    Filename: DOD_108277111
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Air Force Reserves
    COVID-19
    AZCV19
    AZNG team-up

