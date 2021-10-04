Arizona National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members help support 944th Medical Squadron by checking in over 100 Air Force members and administered the COVID-19 vaccination at a COVID-19 vaccination site Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 10, 2021. The AZNG continues to support the Covid mission by administering COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites throughout the state. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790267
|VIRIN:
|210410-A-UN281-711
|PIN:
|30
|Filename:
|DOD_108277111
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG team-up with the Air Force Reserves at Luke Air Force Base, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
