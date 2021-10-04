Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AW Perspectives: COVID-19 and the Vaccine

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Episode 3 shows Col Otto talking about the vaccine being administered at the 445th, with members of the 445th AW and 655th ISRW giving personal reasons that motivated them to get the vaccine.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 23:44
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790266
    VIRIN: 210410-F-PK188-171
    Filename: DOD_108277064
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    #covid19 #445AW #vaccine #pandemic #AFRC

