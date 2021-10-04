Episode 3 shows Col Otto talking about the vaccine being administered at the 445th, with members of the 445th AW and 655th ISRW giving personal reasons that motivated them to get the vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 23:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|790266
|VIRIN:
|210410-F-PK188-171
|Filename:
|DOD_108277064
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|OH, US
This work, 445th AW Perspectives: COVID-19 and the Vaccine, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
