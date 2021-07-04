Across the nation, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). On today's #LIVE podcast you will meet two members of the WYMD SAPR team. They will remind members what a SARC does and how reporting works. They will also discuss a variety of topics that come up in their field. This will also be an opportunity for you to ask your questions in the comments below and have them answered live.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 13:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|790263
|VIRIN:
|210407-Z-A3613-713
|Filename:
|DOD_108276935
|Length:
|00:29:06
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month #SAAPM, by CPL Kristina Kranz and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT