    April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month #SAAPM

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2021

    Video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Across the nation, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). On today's #LIVE podcast you will meet two members of the WYMD SAPR team. They will remind members what a SARC does and how reporting works. They will also discuss a variety of topics that come up in their field. This will also be an opportunity for you to ask your questions in the comments below and have them answered live.

    Date Taken: 04.07.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 13:07
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:29:06
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    This work, April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month #SAAPM, by CPL Kristina Kranz and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    SAPR
    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month
    SAAPM

