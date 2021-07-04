April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month #SAAPM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Across the nation, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). On today's #LIVE podcast you will meet two members of the WYMD SAPR team. They will remind members what a SARC does and how reporting works. They will also discuss a variety of topics that come up in their field. This will also be an opportunity for you to ask your questions in the comments below and have them answered live.