    445th AW Perspectives: COVID-19 and the Vaccine

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Episode 3 of Covid 19 and the vaccine are testimonials of 445th and 655th members who got the vaccine and explain their personal reasons why.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.11.2021 11:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 790257
    VIRIN: 210410-F-PK188-355
    Filename: DOD_108276901
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: OH, US

    TAGS

    #covid19 #445AW #vaccine #pandemic #AFRC

