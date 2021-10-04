Episode 3 of Covid 19 and the vaccine are testimonials of 445th and 655th members who got the vaccine and explain their personal reasons why.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 11:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|790257
|VIRIN:
|210410-F-PK188-355
|Filename:
|DOD_108276901
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 445th AW Perspectives: COVID-19 and the Vaccine, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
