Special operations forces from the 352d Special Operations Wing and 41st Field Artillery Brigade soldiers conduct on-load training of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a MC-130J Commando II at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 9, 2021. HIMARS Rapid Aerial Insertion (HIRAIN) activities demonstrate USEUCOM’s ability to quickly employ long-range precision fires across the theater in a time and place of our choosing, using dynamic force employment while employing cross-domain fires capabilities with our NATO allies and partners.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790255
|VIRIN:
|210409-F-QP609-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108276885
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 352 SOW Airmen, 41st FAB train HIRAIN ops, by MSgt Roidan Carlson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
