A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew rescues a man from the water after his 16-foot catamaran capsized 1 mile south east of Pine Key Island Apr.10, 2021. The mariner was taken to Apollo Beach Marina without medical concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2021 09:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|790252
|VIRIN:
|210410-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108276852
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard rescues one person from the water 1 mile south east of Pine Key Island, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
