    Why I Supported the COVID-19 Mission

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Emily Copeland 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Scharlottie Spence volunteered for the COVID-19 vaccination efforts through the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Spence directly supported efforts in local counties to provide administrative support.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 04.10.2021 13:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 790222
    VIRIN: 210323-Z-MJ107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108276490
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US 

    volunteer
    vaccine
    Kingsley Field
    173rd Fighter Wing
    COVID-19

